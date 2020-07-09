Halo Infinite Campaign First Look to Happen During Xbox Games Showcase on July 23 - News

Microsoft’s GM of games marketing Aaron Greenberg via Twitter announced the first look at Halo Infinite's Campaign will take place during the Xbox Games Showcase on July 23.

The Xbox Games Showcase will start at 9am PT / 12pm ET / 5pm BST and can be watched on YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, and Twitter. There will also be a Summer Game Fest pre-show starting an hour earlier at 8am PT / 11am ET / 4pm BST with Geoff Keighley.

Halo Infinite will launch alongside the Xbox Series X in Holiday 2020, as well as the Xbox One and PC.

So much Halo goodness right now from Halo 3 on PC release next week to the first look at Halo Infinite’s Campaign coming in two weeks on July 23 for our Xbox Games Showcase! https://t.co/566fMkGd6P — Aaron Greenberg 🙅🏼‍♂️❎ (@aarongreenberg) July 9, 2020

