Switch vs PS4 vs Xbox One Global Lifetime Sales - June 2020

Welcome to the latest edition of the ‘Switch vs PS4 vs Xbox One Worldwide’ article. This series compares the monthly and lifetime retail sales of the three main consoles - the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

Looking at the total sales of the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Switch through June 2020 shows the Nintendo Switch continuing its climb and is now over 10 million units ahead of the Xbox One after surpassing it in December 2019. The PS4 is currently ahead of the Switch by 52.82 million units, however, that gap has been slowly, but steadily shrinking.

The PlayStation 4 passed the 112 million mark, the Switch passed the 59 million mark and the Xbox One passed the 48 million mark. The PS4 has sold 112.14 million units lifetime, the Switch 59.32 million units, and the Xbox One 48.15 million units.

Looking at the marketshare, the PlayStation 4 currently leads. The PlayStation 4 has a 51.1 percent market share, the Switch sits at 27.0 percent, and the Xbox One at 21.9 percent.

PlayStation 4 Total Sales: 112,139,449

Switch Total Sales: 59,318,752

Xbox One Total Sales: 48,147,056

During the month of June 2020, the Switch outsold the PlayStation 4 by 499,732 units for the month and the Xbox One by 1.26 million units. The PlayStation 4 outsold the Xbox One by 756,965 units.

When you compare monthly sales to a year ago, all three consoles are up. The Nintendo Switch is up 731,293 units (+81.61%), the PlayStation 4 is up 231,774 units (+25.87%) and the Xbox One is up 127,020 units (+52.13%).

Looking at the marketshare, the Switch managed to achieve 52.06 percent of the monthly sales. The PlayStation 4 accounted for 36.08 percent of the consoles sold, and the Xbox One 11.86 percent.

PlayStation 4 Monthly Sales: 1,127,653

Switch Monthly Sales: 1,627,385

Xbox One Monthly Sales: 370,688

The PlayStation 4 and Xbox One launched in November 2013, while the Switch launched three years and four months later in March 2017.

As a reminder VGChartz tracks consoles sold to consumers and not units shipped.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

