Crash Bandicoot: On the Run is an Endless Runner, Announced for iOS and Android - News

Publisher Activision and Spyro Reignited Trilogy developer Toys for Bob recently announced Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, with an October 2 release date.

Mobile games company King, acquired by Activision Blizzard in 2016, has now announced endless runner, Crash Bandicoot: On the Run, for iOS and Android.

Crash Bandicoot: On the Run will be launching soon. It includes classic bosses, new levels, custom skins and more.

View the announcement trailer below:

