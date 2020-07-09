Animal Crossing: New Horizons Tops Japan Charts, Switch Sold 52,250 Units Last Week - Sales

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) has remained at the top spot on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 53,506 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending July 5.

Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (NS) is up one spot to take second place with 23,591 units sold. Ring Fit Adventure (NS) drops to third place with 12,285 units sold. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is up three spots to take fourth place with sales of 10,037 units. The Last of Us Part II (PS4) falls to fourth place with 9,279 units sold.

Catherine: Full Body (NS) was the only new title in the top 10 as it debuted in ninth place with sales of 6,917 units.

Nine of the top 10 are games for the Nintendo Switch, while one is for the PlayStation 4.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 52,250 units sold. The PlayStation 4 sold 4,558 units, the 3DS sold 933 units, and the Xbox One sold 44 units.

Here is the complete top 10:

[NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 53,506 (5,058,226) [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 23,591 (195,211) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 12,285 (1,092,799) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 10,037 (3,015,080) [PS4] The Last of Us Part II (SIE, 06/19/20) – 9,279 (213,968) [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Bundle Version Included) (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 8,114 (3,478,749) [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield (The Pokemon Company, 11/15/19) – 8,111 (3,647,104) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 7,111 (3,744,880) [NSW] Catherine: Full Body (Atlus, 07/02/20) – 6,917 (New) [NSW] Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (Bundle Version Included) (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 6,104 (1,432,705)

