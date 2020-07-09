Uplay+ Free Trial Version Available Until July 27 - News

posted 7 hours ago

Just over one year ago Ubisoft at E3 2019 announced their monthly subscription service, Uplay+, with it launching on September 3, 2019 for PC for $14.99 per month. Over 100 games from Ubisoft are available on the service, including DLC and expansions at no extra cost. UPlay+ also offers Ubisoft games available day one.

In celebration of Ubisoft Forward on Sunday, July 12 at 12pm PT / 3pm ET, the publishers replacement for their annual E3 conference, Ubisoft has made a trial version of Uplay+ available for free until July 27. You will need to submit a valid credit card in order to use the service and if you don't remember to cancel by the end of July 27 you will be charged $14.99.

While Uplay+ is available on PC, there has been no word yet on a release on consoles.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

