Shantae: Riskys Revenge  Directors Cut Launches for Switch and Xbox One This Fall - News

by, posted 6 hours ago

Developer WayForward announced Shantae: Risky’s Revenge – Director’s Cut will launch for the Nintendo Switch and Xbox One in Fall 2020 for $9.99.

The game will be limited physical release from Limited Run Games in Fall 2020 for the Nintendo Switch in September.

Here is an overview of the game:

It’s time for revenge—and this time there’s no escape! We are proud to announce that the critically acclaimed Shantae: Risky’s Revenge – Director’s Cut is headed to Nintendo Switch and Xbox One for the first time, bringing with it all the action, dancing, and magical transformations that the 3-million-plus-selling Shantae series is known for. Priced at $9.99, the game is set to be released digitally this fall.

Shantae: Risky’s Revenge – Director’s Cut is an upgraded version of the second game in the Shantae series, once again putting players in control of Shantae, the Half-Genie heroine, who’s on a mission to stop her scheming nemesis, the nefarious lady pirate Risky Boots. To do so, Shantae will explore a variety of environments (including deserts, forests, and undersea caverns), transform into creatures with unique abilities, encounter hilarious NPCs, and confront the dastardly Barons of Sequin Land, all accompanied by spectacular multilayered pixel-art graphics and a fantastic soundtrack.

As with previous editions of Shantae: Risky’s Revenge – Director’s Cut, the highly requested Switch and Xbox One versions offer numerous enhancements over the classic 2010 release, including improved navigation features, HD character portraits, and an unlockable Magic Mode. Renowned by fans and critics alike, the original DSiWare version of Shantae: Risky’s Revenge was was awarded IGN’s Best DS Game of the Year and was 2010’s highest-rated handheld game on Metacritic.

In addition to Nintendo Switch and Xbox One, Shantae: Risky’s Revenge – Director’s Cut is also headed to Windows 10, and is currently available on PlayStation 4 and Steam. A physical Switch version, published by Limited Run Games, will be available for pre-order on Limited Run Games starting in September, with additional specifics to be announced at a later time.

Key Features:

Experience Shantae’s acclaimed second adventure, now on Switch and Xbox One!

Journey across magical Sequin Land, from scorching deserts to the ocean depths!

Meet colorful characters such as Sky, Bolo, Uncle Mimic, and Rottytops!

Dance to transform into a monkey, an elephant, and a mermaid, each with unique abilities!

Detailed pixel-art graphics and sensational soundtrack!

Explore puzzle-filled labyrinths and overcome challenging bosses!

Discover numerous spells and upgrades!

Unlockable Magic Mode with an alternate costume!

