Xbox Series X and PS5 SSD Will Benefit Games With 'Massive, Extremely Details Worlds' the Most, Says Dev - News

/ 603 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

The next generation of video game consoles is only a handful of months away from release and both Microsoft and Sony have been hyping up the capabilities of the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, respectively.

One of the big leaps over the current generation is the inclusion of a solid state drive in both consoles, which will help drastically reduce loading times. Sampo Töyssy, co-founder of 10tons, in an interview with GamingBolt says that games with massive and highly details worlds will benefit the most when it comes to the SSD.

"Everything will feel a bit snappier, but that’s already something you’ve sort of gotten used to on PCs with SSDs," Töyssy said.

"But now for the first time, you can rely on that speed being available on a console. There have been studies on how much of loading the player can tolerate before it starts to be annoying. Making it load faster, you can simply add more stuff in shorter time and still provide a good user experience.

"Streaming world content is one of the big things that will get better. You can have a more detailed world as you can stream data faster from mass storage into the GPU. You can also move faster in the game world as the hardware can keep up better. Dysmantle has also a streaming system for the world, but we are probably not exceeding even current-gen capabilities in that regard. Games with massive, extremely detailed worlds will benefit the most."

"Multiplatform games will probably find a suitable bandwidth and tools to scale the amount of data so that it works on all platforms," he added. "It might be that texture detail level can be varied according to available bandwidth, for example."

10tons is currently developing open world post-apocalyptic action RPG, Dysmantle, for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

The Xbox Series X and PS5 will launch in Holiday 2020.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles