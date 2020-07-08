Rocket League Tops 75 Million Players for 5th Anniversary - Sales

Rocket League released five years ago on July 7, 2015 for the PlayStation 4 and PC, with a release on the Xbox One in February 2016 and Nintendo Switch in November 2017.

To celebrate the game's fifth anniversary, developer Psyonix has released an infographic sharing some numbers on the game. Rocket League in five years has had over 75 million players, five billion matches played and 29 billion goals scored.

Read the announcement post from Psyonix below:

The five years between Rocket League's launch and today have flown by like they just picked up a corner boost. To say we at Psyonix are thankful for the community's continued support is an understatement. We know Rocket League wouldn't be where it is today without your unparalleled passion for Soccar, and what you've accomplished in-game is simply unbelievable.

In the past five years, Rocket League has gone from two launch platforms to four, and available cars jumped from 10 to over 70. Nearly a dozen new modes have made it into the game, pushing the total number of games played to 5 billion! Rocket Pass is in its sixth iteration. The Rocket League Championship Series (RLCS) is approaching its tenth season. Not only that, but the game has seen 14 Competitive Seasons with Rewards, the addition of Item and Esports Shops, cross-platform play, and so many more additional features. To put it in Quick Chat language: Wow!

Even though Rocket League has soared to new heights in 2020, we still think that the best is yet to come. Stay tuned later this summer for more info on the future of the game. In the meantime enjoy the incredible statistics that make up the last five years of Rocket League in the infographic below.

From all of us at Psyonix, thank you for being a part of this amazing journey. Here's to five more years!

View the infographic below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

