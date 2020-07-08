The Last of Us Part II Fends Off Animal Crossing to Top the Italian Charts - Sales

posted 10 hours ago

The Last of Us Part II (PS4) has remained at the top of the Italian charts for Week 26, 2020, which ended June 28, 2020.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) is up one spot to second place. Assetto Corsa Competizione (PS4) debuted in third place. FIFA 20 (PS4) drops two places to take fourth place.

There are eight PlayStation 4 titles in the top 10 and two Nintendo Switch titles.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games for Italy for Week 26, 2020:

The Last of Us Part II (PS4) Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) Assetto Corsa Competizione (PS4) FIFA 20 (PS4) The Last of Us (PS4) Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) Minecraft (NS) Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (PS4) Minecraft (PS4) Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy (PS4)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

