The Last of Us Part II Fends Off Animal Crossing to Top the Italian Charts - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 10 hours ago / 661 Views
The Last of Us Part II (PS4) has remained at the top of the Italian charts for Week 26, 2020, which ended June 28, 2020.
Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) is up one spot to second place. Assetto Corsa Competizione (PS4) debuted in third place. FIFA 20 (PS4) drops two places to take fourth place.
There are eight PlayStation 4 titles in the top 10 and two Nintendo Switch titles.
Here are the top 10 best-selling games for Italy for Week 26, 2020:
- The Last of Us Part II (PS4)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS)
- Assetto Corsa Competizione (PS4)
- FIFA 20 (PS4)
- The Last of Us (PS4)
- Grand Theft Auto V (PS4)
- Minecraft (NS)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (PS4)
- Minecraft (PS4)
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy (PS4)
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
6 Comments
Impossible, I heard ACNH is outselling TLOU2 everywhere in the world except UK
I don't think anyone thought animal crossing after over 3 months on sale would be selling more than the last of us part 2's second week.
- +2
Well we heard massive returns of copies, that the game had plummeted, no legs while ACNH would have infinite legs and were selling better than TLOU2 on all countries that didn't release the charts yet....
- -5
Who said that?
- 0
Just look at the news on the UK 80% drop on second week, the thread of TLOU2 selling 4M on the first 3 days you'll see.
- -5
there's definitely people underestimating the sales of TLOU2, but i haven't seen anything about animal crossing outselling its second week with its current week numbers.
- 0