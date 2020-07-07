Warhammer: Chaosbane Announced for Xbox Series X and PS5 - News

Publisher Nacon and developer Eko Software announced Warhammer: Chaosbane will be getting a release on the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5. It previously launched in May 2019 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

Warhammer: Chaosbane is coming to Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5™, stay tuned for more information. #NaconConnect pic.twitter.com/AZA3uN18VL — Nacon (@Nacon) July 7, 2020

Here is an overview of the game:

In a world ravaged by war and dominated by magic, you are the last hope for the Empire of Man against the Chaos hordes. Playing solo or with up to 4 in local or online co-op, choose a hero from five character classes with unique and complementary skills, and prepare for epic battles wielding some of the most powerful artefacts of the Old World.

Key Features:

The first hack-and-slash set in the Warhammer Fantasy world, told through an all-new story written by Mike Lee (a Black Library author) and featuring a soundtrack composed by Chance Thomas.

set in the Warhammer Fantasy world, told through an all-new story written by Mike Lee (a Black Library author) and featuring a soundtrack composed by Chance Thomas. Ferocious Battles – from the sewers of Nuln to the ruined streets of Praag, fight your way through monster hordes using over 180 different powers. Activate your bloodlust, a devastating skill, to escape the most perilous situations.

– from the sewers of Nuln to the ruined streets of Praag, fight your way through monster hordes using over 180 different powers. Activate your bloodlust, a devastating skill, to escape the most perilous situations. Five character classes , each with unique skills and customisation: a soldier of the Empire who can take heavy damage, a Dwarf specialised in melee combat, a High Elf who deals ranged damage by manipulating magic, a Wood Elf who lays deadly traps and wields the bow like no other, or a versatile Dwarf Engineer who can blow off steam, literally!

, each with unique skills and customisation: a soldier of the Empire who can take heavy damage, a Dwarf specialised in melee combat, a High Elf who deals ranged damage by manipulating magic, a Wood Elf who lays deadly traps and wields the bow like no other, or a versatile Dwarf Engineer who can blow off steam, literally! An XXL bestiary with over 70 monsters aligned with the Chaos Gods and unique bosses. Battle Nurgle’s minions, Khorne’s spawn and waves of other vile creatures!

with over 70 monsters aligned with the Chaos Gods and unique bosses. Battle Nurgle’s minions, Khorne’s spawn and waves of other vile creatures! Optimized for co-op – solo or with up to four players, local or online, the class synergy and interface have been designed for co-op. Combine different skills and powers to create even more devastating effects.

– solo or with up to four players, local or online, the class synergy and interface have been designed for co-op. Combine different skills and powers to create even more devastating effects. High Replay Value – Story mode, a boss rush mode, countless dungeons and regular updates offer a rich and varied gaming experience. And with 10 difficulty levels, you can find the right challenge to test your abilities.

