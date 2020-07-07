Microsoft Won't Reveal Xbox Series X Price at July 23 Event, According to Source - News

Microsoft confirmed yesterday the Xbox Series X July showcase that will featured first-party and third-party games will take place on July 23 at 9am PT / 12pm ET / 5pm BST. You will be able to watch it on YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, and Twitter.

The Verge senior Editor Tom Warren in a response to a tweet by senior video game analyst at Niko Partners Daniel Ahmad stated Microsoft won't be announcing the price of the Xbox Series X during the event.

no, just games — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) July 6, 2020

For the July 23 Xbox Series X event there will be a Summer Game Fest pre-show starting an hour earlier at 8am PT / 11am ET / 4pm BST with Geoff Keighley.

The Xbox Series X will launch in Holiday 2020.

