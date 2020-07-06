Nintendo Condemns All Acts of Abuse Amid Allegations Against Members of Smash Bros. Community - News

Nintendo has released a statement to GamesIndustry condemning all acts of abuse, including violence, harassment and exploitation against anyone.

This statement was released after over 50 top players in the Smash Bros. community have been accused of abuse. The allegations range from unwanted sexual messages, harassment, sexual assault, and statutory rape.

"At Nintendo, we are deeply disturbed by the allegations raised against certain members of the competitive gaming community. They are absolutely impermissible," said Nintendo a statement.

"We want to make it clear that we condemn all acts of violence, harassment, and exploitation against anyone and that we stand with the victims."

More than half of the people named have released statements either confirming the claims or denying them.

NRG Esports team in a statement via Twitter announced they have ended their partnership with Smash Bros. player Nairoby "Nairo" Quezada after he was accused.

"This morning we were made aware of disturbing information involving Nairo," said NRG Esports. "We take these situations incredibly seriously. NRG has severed all ties with Nairo."

Quezada released a statement via Twitter saying he is sorry for his behavior and apologizes to the accuser.

"I'm not making excuses. My behaviour was wrong. I was wrong. I messed up tremendously," he said.

Esports team T1 has also cut ties with Smash Bros. player Jason "Anti" Bates.

"Earlier today we became aware of serious allegations of misconduct involving Jason "Anti" Bates. Following thorough discussion of the matter with the player, we decided to terminate our relationship with him, effective immediately.

Last week Ubisoft Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO of Ubisoft Yves Guillemot has released a statement in a letter to employees titled "Change Starts Today" addressing issues at the publisher with sexual harassment and discrimination.

Guillemot in the letter says the situations people at the company have experienced or witnessed are "absolutely not acceptable." He says the inappropriate behavior that people have come forward with "will not be tolerated." He makes it clear he hears the people who have spoken up and is working towards improving the company.

