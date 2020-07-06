MX vs. ATV All Out Launches September 1 for Switch - News

Publisher THQ Nordic and developer Rainbow Studios announced MX vs. ATV All Out will launch for the Nintendo Switch on September 1. The game first launched for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in March 2018, with an Anniversary Edition including the DLC released in March 2019.

MX vs. ATV All Out will only support eight player online multiplayer and two player split-screen on the Switch. This compares to the 16 player online multiplayer on the other versions of the game.

Here is an overview of the game:

All Terrain, All Vehicles, All You! MX vs ATV All Out is the complete off-road racing and lifestyle experience!

Choose between bikes, ATVs, UTVs, refine your rider style at your private compound and blast across massive open worlds to compete head to head in various game modes! The all-new Freestyle mode allows you to win with style and crazy stunts! Or go All Out and show your riding skills in Multiplayer!

Key Features:

Two-player split-screen and 16-player online mode.

Compete in various modes like Supercross, Nationals, Opencross, Waypoint, Tag, and more.

Master insane stunts and test your limits in freestyle mode.

Turn your private compound into a show room for the all of your customized vehicles.

Upgrade and tune your vehicles with original performance parts.

Select your own style from numerous gear companies or choose to compete with one of the many top professional riders from around the world.

