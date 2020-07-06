The Last of Us Part II Once Again Tops the French Charts - Sales

posted 11 hours ago

The Last of Us Part II (PS4) has remained in first place for another week on the French charts in week 26, 2020, according to SELL.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) remains in second place. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is up two spots to take third place. 51 Worldwide Games (NS) and Ring Fit Adventure (NS) is in fourth and fifth, respectively.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS4 The Last of Us Part II The Last of Us Part II Collector's Edition Assetto Corsa Competizione Xbox One Assetto Corsa Competizione Doom Eternal Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing: New Horizons Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 51 Worldwide Games Nintendo 3DS Animal Crossing: New Leaf Yo-Kai Watch 3 Pokemon Ultra Moon PC The Sims 4 Red Dead Redemption 2 The Sims 4: Eco Lifestyle Pack

