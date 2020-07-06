The Last of Us Part II Remains in First on the EMEAA Charts - Sales

The Last of Us Part II has remained in first place on the EMEAA charts for week 26, 2020.

Sonic Generations Collection (PC) is in second place. Grand Theft Auto V remains in second place, while Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) is up one spot to fourth. Rainbow Six Siege rounds out the top five.

Here are the top 5 best-selling titles (combined physical and digital sales) in EMEAA:

The Last of Us Part II (PS4) Sonic Generations Collection (PC) Grand theft Auto V Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) Rainbow Six Siege

The physical charts includes all games in Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Great Britain, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland.

Digital data includes games sold in Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Great Britain, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, India, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Kuwait, Lebanon, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Oman, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine and UAE.

The GSD charts includes games from Activision Blizzard, Bandai Namco, Capcom, Codemasters, EA, Focus Home Interactive, Koch Media, Microsoft, Milestone, Paradox, Sega, Sony, Square Enix, Ubisoft and Warner Bros.

