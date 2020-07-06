Xbox Games Showcase Confirmed for July 23 - News

posted 10 hours ago

Following a report the Xbox Series X July showcase that will featured first-party and third-party games will take place on July 23, Microsoft has confirmed the date for the event.

Microsoft announced via Twitter the Xbox Games Showcase will take place on July 23 at 9am PT / 12pm ET / 5pm BST.

There will be a Summer Game Fest pre-show starting an hour earlier at 8am PT / 11am ET / 4pm BST with Geoff Keighley.

You will be able to watch it on YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, and Twitter.

