Star Wars: Squadrons Details Customization Options, Hardcore Mode

Star Wars: Squadrons creative director Ian S. Frazier in an interview with IGN Japan discussed the customization options in the game. This includes cosmetics, the HUD, and more.

"Some players aren’t going to want to see any of that," Frazier said. "It won’t matter how plausible it is, they just want to keep it to exactly what we’ve seen in the films, no more and no less, and we totally get that. And so we have an option in the game to hide everybody else’s cosmetics. So if you flip that on, then all of a sudden, if you want to put a racing stripe or whatever on your own TIE Fighter, you’ll see it, but everybody else’s is just going to look like a normal boilerplate TIE Fighter for you."

The game will come with a standard difficulty setting, as well as a hardcore mode that gets rid of a bunch of the UI and the players will have to rely on the readouts in the cockpit.

"When you start the story, we ask if you want the standard experience – which we’d expect most players to take – or a hardcore mode, which gets rid of a bunch of UI that helps you localize yourself in space, and makes you rely entirely on the readouts in the cockpit," Frazier added. "So for the folks that are newer to the genre, I’d expect them to play standard, and for the folks that have tonnes of flight experience, they might want to try that out."

The more advanced mechanics in the game can be tweaked to fit the play style of the player. There is a power management system, which allows players to choose to utilize their starship's weapons, engines and shields.

"By default, we keep that relatively basic," he said. "If I hit a button, I will instantly max a given system. Our more advanced players could turn that into advanced power management, and they're individually managing pips of power from one system to another. But that's not the experience that we give to an average new user."

View the official gameplay trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

ALL WINGS REPORT IN – Plan skirmishes with your squadron in the briefing room before taking off to the evolving battlefields across the galaxy. Compete in intense 5v5 multiplayer dogfights or unite with your squadron to tip the scales in monumental fleet battles. Together, you’re the galaxy’s finest.

MASTER LEGENDARY STARFIGHTERS – Take control of different classes of starfighters from both the New Republic and Imperial fleets – including the agile A-wing and the devastating TIE bomber. Modify your ship, divert the power between its systems, and destroy your opponents in strategic space dogfights.

GET IN THE COCKPIT – The cockpit is your home. Use its dashboards to your advantage and – with just a thin hull of metal and glass between you and the perils of space – feel the intensity of combat from a first-person perspective. Take off in thrilling multiplayer modes and a unique single-player Star Wars story, which covers a key campaign near the conclusion of the Galactic Civil War. Immerse yourself in the pilot’s seat completely with the option to play the entirety of Star Wars: Squadrons in Virtual Reality on PlayStation 4 and PC.

THE MISSION IS CLEAR – Star Wars: Squadrons is a fully self-contained experience from day one, where you earn rewards through play. Climb the ranks and unlock new components like weapons, hulls, engines, shields, and cosmetic items in a clear path for progression that keeps gameplay fresh and engaging.

Star Wars: Squadrons will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC via Origin, Steam and the Epic Games Store, and Virtual Reality platforms on the PS4 and PC on October 2, 2020. The game will support cross platform play.

