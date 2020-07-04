Dirt 5 New Information Details Car Classes - News

Publisher and developer Codemasters have released new information detailing the car classes that will be in the upcoming racing game, Dirt 5.

"Variety is a massive part of our vision for DIRT 5, and we’ve made sure that this is represented in the game’s car classes and car roster," said DIRT 5 producer Stuart Boyd.

"Combine the car classes with our 10 brand new locations, huge slate of event types, and dynamic extreme weather which completely transforms the handling and gameplay feel. The amount of different experiences to drive in just goes off the scale—we can’t wait for you take it all for a spin."

Read the details on the car classes below:

Cross Raid – Packing strength to conquer tough terrain, this class includes the Volkswagen Race Touareg 3 and the Laffite G-Tec X-Road’s video game debut.

– Packing strength to conquer tough terrain, this class includes the Volkswagen Race Touareg 3 and the Laffite G-Tec X-Road’s video game debut. Rock Bouncer – Huge wheels, mad suspension, a big roll cage. Use this behemoth’s traction, acceleration, and stubbornness to beat all obstacles in extreme events.

– Huge wheels, mad suspension, a big roll cage. Use this behemoth’s traction, acceleration, and stubbornness to beat all obstacles in extreme events. Rally Cross – These rallycross titans include the likes of the Peugeot 208 WRX and Citroen C3 R5. This class can turn on a dime and go from 0-60 almost as quickly.

– These rallycross titans include the likes of the Peugeot 208 WRX and Citroen C3 R5. This class can turn on a dime and go from 0-60 almost as quickly. Formula Off Road – Ideal for Stampede events, this group houses our monstrous WS Auto Racing Mudclaw—a true off-roader with huge ridged tires and incredible power.

– Ideal for Stampede events, this group houses our monstrous WS Auto Racing Mudclaw—a true off-roader with huge ridged tires and incredible power. Classic Rally – Roll back the years with rides like the Fiat 131 Abarth Rally and Porsche 924 GTS Rallye that popularized going flat-out fast on any possible terrain.

– Roll back the years with rides like the Fiat 131 Abarth Rally and Porsche 924 GTS Rallye that popularized going flat-out fast on any possible terrain. 80s Rally – We’re combining favorites like the Ford RS200 with incredible newcomers like the Porsche 959 Prodrive Rally Raid for a nod to off-road’s golden age.

– We’re combining favorites like the Ford RS200 with incredible newcomers like the Porsche 959 Prodrive Rally Raid for a nod to off-road’s golden age. 90s Rally – Relive a time when off-road truly went mainstream and recreate rivalries with the Subaru Impreza S4 and Mitsubishi Lancer Evo VI.

– Relive a time when off-road truly went mainstream and recreate rivalries with the Subaru Impreza S4 and Mitsubishi Lancer Evo VI. Rally GT – These desirable cars are kitted with off-road specs, including the Aston Martin V8 Vantage GT-4 and Porsche 911 R-GT.

– These desirable cars are kitted with off-road specs, including the Aston Martin V8 Vantage GT-4 and Porsche 911 R-GT. Sprint – These rides perfectly rip up dirt oval tracks sideways while sporting wheels of all different sizes, huge wings and 900bhp. A unique class for unique racing.

– These rides perfectly rip up dirt oval tracks sideways while sporting wheels of all different sizes, huge wings and 900bhp. A unique class for unique racing. Pre Runners – The best road-going SUVs and all-purpose vehicles draped with an off-road kit and souped-up for extreme racing. That’s the Pre-Runners class, featuring incredible race-ready versions of the Aston Martin DBX and more.

– The best road-going SUVs and all-purpose vehicles draped with an off-road kit and souped-up for extreme racing. That’s the Pre-Runners class, featuring incredible race-ready versions of the Aston Martin DBX and more. Super Lites – Have fun taming the eye-watering speed of the Ariel Nomad Tactical, Exomotive Exocet Off-Road, and more in these champions of all-terrain challenges.

– Have fun taming the eye-watering speed of the Ariel Nomad Tactical, Exomotive Exocet Off-Road, and more in these champions of all-terrain challenges. Unlimited – Jump in the Jimco Unlimited Truck, Brenthel Industries Unlimited Truck and more to take on the most demanding off-road events in the world.

Here is an overview the game:

DIRT 5’s Career mode focuses on the highly successful DIRT series—a global racing event across various disciplines featuring the world’s greatest off-road racers. The player starts their fledgling career going up against an established field. The line-up includes superstar and fan favorite, Alex ‘AJ’ Janiček and Bruno Durand, a veteran who quickly becomes the game’s antagonist. The rivalry between AJ and Bruno creates the opportunity for a new up-and-coming driver to make their mark and build their legacy in the sport.

DIRT 5 features a star-studded cast with the biggest names from gaming and motorsport culture. The iconic Troy Baker (AJ) and Nolan North (Bruno) voice the main characters. The Career is tied together with the help of James Pumphrey and Nolan Sykes from racing enthusiasts and YouTube sensations, Donut Media. The entire story comes to life via the ‘DIRT Podcast by Donut Media’ featuring special guests including current W Series World Champion, Jamie Chadwick and YouTube star, SLAPTrain.

Career Mode is divided into five chapters offering multiple paths allowing players to choose the events they wish to play. The higher the finish the more Stamps the player earns, which are needed to unlock the Main Event. The highly competitive final challenge is all that’s standing in the player’s way to proceed to the next chapter. Also sprinkled throughout Career Mode are one-off Throwdown challenges. Once unlocked, players face the ultimate one-on-one challenge against a fierce competitor from the world circuit.

“DIRT 5’s Career mode underpins the entire experience and delivers a deeply immersive playground with player choice very much at the heart of it,” said DIRT 5 development director at Codemasters, Robert Karp. “The addition of Troy, Nolan and Donut Media has created a living, breathing world and one where the player wants to belong and compete. Whether they can rise to the Main Event and Throwdown challenges remains to be seen.”

The world tour takes players across the globe from the US to China and beyond. With real-world global brands waiting to sign fresh talent there are plenty of in-game rewards on offer based on performance and reputation rank. DIRT 5’s Career Mode also allows for local “couch co-op” support for up to four players. This option is available for all multi-car challenges with additional drivers replacing Al-controlled vehicles. With the highest finishing position counting towards the player’s career, it’s a great way to boost Stamps and help players progress.

Dirt 5 will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC via Steam on October 9. The Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 version release dates will be announced later.

