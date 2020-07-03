The Last of Us Part II Was UK's Best-Selling Game in June, Outsold Rest of Top 10 Combined - Sales

The Last of Us Part II (PS4) was the best-selling game in the UK for the month of June, according to GfK. It sold more copies than the rest of the top 10 combined. It also helped Sony dethrone Nintendo as the month's number one publisher, with over 29 percent of all boxed games sold in the UK in June.

The next highest new game was Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition (NS) in 10th place and 51 Worldwide Games (NS) in 13th place.

1.24 million games were sold in the month of June in the UK. This is nearly 44 percent more than were sold in May and is the second biggest month of 2020 after March.

Console sales are up 41 percent in June when compared to the same period last year. However, console sales were 12 percent lower than they were in May.

Year-to-date, console sales are up over 60 percent in the UK, while home console sales, the Switch, PS4 and Xbox One, are up nearly 70 percent when compared to the same period in 2019. Handheld sales are down 84 percent in 2020.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles:

The Last of Us Part II FIFA 20 Ring Fit Adventure Animal Crossing: New Horizons Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Grand Theft Auto V Minecraft (NS) The Last of Us Remastered Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Bravely Second: End Layer 51 Worldwide Games Luigi's Mansion 3 Forza Horizon 4 Just Dance 2020 Red Dead Redemption 2 Marvel's Spider-Man Pokemon Sword Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

