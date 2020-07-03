Fortnite Adds Captain America Skin - News

/ 161 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Epic Games announced Fortnite has added Marvel's Captain America as a skin to the game.

The First Avenger, Captain America's Outfit is available now in the Item Shop. It includes two items: his Proto-Adamantium Pickaxe and Back Bling. Also added to the game is the Grand Salute Emote.

The Outfit is priced at 2,000 V-Bucks, while the Emote is priced at 300 V-Bucks. V-Bucks are the in-game currency.

Fortnite's Battle Royale is available to play for free on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS, and Android.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles