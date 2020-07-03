Maid of Sker Launches July 28 for PS4, Xbox One and Steam - News

/ 196 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher and developer Wales Interactive announced the first-person survival horror game, Maid of Sker, will launch for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on July 28. It will also launch for the Nintendo Switch in Q3 2020.

View the official gameplay trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Steeped in rich Welsh folklore, Maid of Sker draws players back to 1898 to adventure through the notoriously macabre Hotel Sker. With multiple ways for your stay at Hotel Sker to come to an end, use your time wisely as you navigate the halls and grounds employing no-weapon survival tactics, and relying on your ability to keep quiet to stay breathing.

Maid of Sker is brought to you through a collaboration of the twisted folks at Wales Interactive and the writing talent behind Don’t Knock Twice and SOMA and is inspired by the folk story of Elisabeth Williams—the tragic tale of a Welsh woman in the 1800’s losing her life after her father locks her away in her room to die of heartbreak. Maid of Sker brings a story of a family empire driven by a supernatural mystery that suffocates the grounds of the hotel. Tia Kalmaru is also lending her voice to the game to recreate Welsh hymns in theme with Maid of Sker’s terrifying tone.

Key Features:

3D sound-based AI system as the core survival mechanic.

A chilling story inspired by Welsh folklore fusing psychological, Gothic, and British horror.

Realistic visuals featuring 4K uncapped on PC and enhancements on PlayStation 4 Pro and Xbox One X.

Re-imagining of famous Welsh hymns “Calon Lan” (A Pure Heart), “Suo Gan” (Welsh Lullaby), and “Ar Hyd Y Nos” (All Through the Night) from the spine-chilling voice of Tia Kalmaru.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles