Spongebob Squarepants: Battle for Bikini Bottom: Rehydrated Debuts in 2nd on the Australian Charts - Sales

/ 268 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

The Last of Us Part II has remained at the top of the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending June 28, 2020.

Spongebob Squarepants: Battle for Bikini Bottom: Rehydrated has debuted in second place. Animal Crossing: New Horizons drops from second to third place. Ring Fit Adventure races up three spots to take fourth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australia for the week:

The Last of Us Part II Spongebob Squarepants: Battle for Bikini Bottom: Rehydrated Animal Crossing: New Horizons Ring Fit Adventure Grand Theft Auto V Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Sonic Generations Collection Rainbow Six Siege Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Just Dance 2020

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles