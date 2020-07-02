Neil Druckmann Responds to The Last of Us Part II Online Hate - News

Naughty Dog released the action adventure game, The Last of Us Part II, exclusively for the PlayStation 4 on June 19. While there has been very loud criticism from some gamers, it did sell over four million units in just three days.

The game sits at a 94 Metascore since release, however, it has just a 5.0 User Score with over 30,000 negative user reviews. This is what is referred to as "review-bombing."

The Last of Us Part II director Neil Druckmann on the New York Videogame Critics Circle podcast has responded to the online hate of the game.

"I think you have to create some separation to say, we made this game, we believe in this game, we’re proud of this game, now it’s out there and it’s like whatever reaction people have–whether they like it or not–that’s fair…that’s their reaction and you don’t fight that," said Druckmann.

"The more hateful stuff, the more vile stuff, that’s a little harder. It’s especially harder when I see it happening to team members or cast members who play a particular character in the game.

"I just have a hard time wrapping my mind around that. The thing I try to do is just ignore it as much as I can,” he said. “When things escalate to being serious, there are certain security protocols that we take and I report it to the proper authorities. Then you just try to focus on the positives and focus on distracting yourself with other stuff. But it’s kind of just the reality."

