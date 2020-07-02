Ubisoft Announces Battle Royale FPS Hyper Scape - News

Ubisoft has announced urban futuristic free-to-play Battle Royale first-person shooter, Hyper Scape, for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. It is in development by Ubisoft Montreal.

Hyper Scape is currently available in a limited time PC technical test in a number of countries in North America and Europe. You can gain access by tuning into one of the content creators currently broadcasting Hyper Scape on Twitch with Twitch Drops enabled.

The technical test includes the three player squad Crown Rush mode, and will add the limited time Dark Haze solo mode later on. It will also have a free 10 tier battle pass. All progress and items will carry over to future tests and into the full release of the game.

Visit the official website here.

View the world premiere trailer below:

View the gameplay overview trailer below:

View the first look and developer diary video below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Hyper Scape is an urban futuristic free-to-play Battle Royale where 100 Contenders engage in first-person shooter close-quarters and fast-paced matches to become the next global superstar.

Hyper Scape was designed from the ground up as an intense, vertical and fast-paced battle royale experience. Three-player squads and solo players can dive into the futuristic virtual city of Neo- Arcadia to engage in dynamic firefights, quickly transitioning from narrow streets to open rooftops and deadly interiors.

Hyper Scape introduces Hacks, abilities that players can loot in the world the same way they do weapons. Hacks grant offensive and defensive capabilities to suit all playstyles. Laying down a mine, seeking an enemy, protecting the squad with a big wall or turning invisible to sneak up on opponents are just a few examples of the Hacks players can combine and swap effortlessly. All Hacks and weapons can be upgraded through the Fusion mechanic to produce more powerful iterations of the pre-existing item.

Hyper Scape innovates and twists the battle royale formula in many ways, such as the unpredictable Decay which dissolves the map of Neo-Arcadia into different patterns, or the unique Echo mechanic that keeps players active in the battle even when they’re down. At the end of a Hyper Scape match, the climatic showdown phase starts when the Hyper Scape crown spawns on the map. Players have two different ways to claim victory, either by picking up and carrying the crown for 45 seconds or by being the last player or squad standing.

Hyper Scape is fun to play and rewarding to watch. Developed in partnership with Twitch, the Hyper Scape Crowncast Twitch extension will entertain viewers by letting them impact the game in real time, creating unprecedented interaction between streamers and their fans. Viewers will also have a real-time impact on the battle by voting on events that affect all contenders within a match, such as low gravity or infinite ammo.

Key Features:

Urban Battle Royale – Fight your way through the 7 unique districts of Neo Arcadia, a virtual city featuring imposing landmarks that bring verticality to the next level. From sky-scraping towers to open plazas, from streets to rooftops, Neo Arcadia will push you to constantly adapt to your surroundings.

– Fight your way through the 7 unique districts of Neo Arcadia, a virtual city featuring imposing landmarks that bring verticality to the next level. From sky-scraping towers to open plazas, from streets to rooftops, Neo Arcadia will push you to constantly adapt to your surroundings. Close-Quarters City Combat – Hyper Scape is a brand new and intense First-Person multiplayer game that lets you define your playstyle to dominate the battleground. Dive into tense and vertical matches, where you (double) jump from streets to rooftops using unique weapons and unleashing powerful Hacks that bend the rules to your advantage.

– Hyper Scape is a brand new and intense First-Person multiplayer game that lets you define your playstyle to dominate the battleground. Dive into tense and vertical matches, where you (double) jump from streets to rooftops using unique weapons and unleashing powerful Hacks that bend the rules to your advantage. A Fresh Take on Battle Royale – Learn to avoid the Blight that progressively dissolves Neo Arcadia’s districts in varied patterns throughout each match. Maximize the Effects Cards played by the AI Game Master during the match, changing the game on the fly for all contenders. If you are skilled enough to make it to the final remaining players, you will enter the Showdown where you can choose your path to victory: will you eliminate all opposition or choose a more tactical approach and go for the Crown? Intense, surprising and spectacular, Hyper Scape brings Battle Royale to new heights.

– Learn to avoid the Blight that progressively dissolves Neo Arcadia’s districts in varied patterns throughout each match. Maximize the Effects Cards played by the AI Game Master during the match, changing the game on the fly for all contenders. If you are skilled enough to make it to the final remaining players, you will enter the Showdown where you can choose your path to victory: will you eliminate all opposition or choose a more tactical approach and go for the Crown? Intense, surprising and spectacular, Hyper Scape brings Battle Royale to new heights. A Forever Evolving Game – Map changes, a steady flow of new customization options, thrilling gameplay opportunities… Be ready for an ever-evolving experience following your favorite 2054 Contenders in their quest to unveil the mysteries and secrets of the Hyper Scape.

