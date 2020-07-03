Switch vs PS4 vs Xbox One Sales Comparison Charts Through June 27, 2020 - Sales

/ 175 Views

by, posted 56 minutes ago

Here we see data representing the global sales through to consumers and change in sales performance of the three home consoles (Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One) and two handhelds (Nintendo 3DS and PlayStation Vita) over comparable periods for 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020. Also shown is the market share for each of the consoles over the same periods.

Year to Date Sales Comparison (Same Periods Covered)

Market Share (Same Periods Covered)

2017 – (Week ending January 7 to July 1)

2018 – (Week ending January 6 to June 30)

2019 – (Week ending January 5 to June 92)

2020 – (Week ending January 4 to June 27)

Total Sales and Market Share for Each Year

"Year to date" sales for 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020 sales are shown in series at the top of the table and then just below a comparison of 2020 versus 2019 and 2020 versus 2018 is displayed. This provides an easy-to-view summary of all the data.

Microsoft

Xbox One – Up Year-on-Year 404,639 (25.7%)

Nintendo

Nintendo Switch - Up Year-on-Year 4,422,869 (75.5%)

Nintendo 3DS – Down Year-on-Year 573,801 (-73.8%)

Sony

PlayStation 4 – Down Year-on-Year 250,108 (-4.1%)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles