GreedFall Dev Spiders Games to Announce New Title on July 7 at Nacon Connect - News

posted 4 hours ago

GreedFall developer Spiders Games via Twitter revealed they will announce their next title on July 7 at Nacon Connect at 10am PT / 1pm ET.

View the teaser image below:

