Resident Evil 8: Village Has Been in Development for Three and a Half Years

Capcom's Tsuyoshi Kanda and Pete Fabiano in an interview with Famitsu and translated by Twitter user @cvxfreak revealed Resident Evil 8: Village has been in development three and a half years. More specifically the game entered its planning stages at that time.

Capcom was asked about Chris Redfield, who appeared in Resident Evil VII, and what he has been up to since then.

"It's not strange to think they formed a new relationship after Resident Evil VII: Biohazard based on their shared experience," said the two developers from Capcom. "We hope we gave players that impression! But we may defy your expectations."

The trailer for the game says "His story comes to a close" and the two were asked who it was referring to. They did not say who it meant and replied with "We'll let you decide. But know that Village is the sequel to Resident Evil VII: Biohazard, and serves as the conclusion to its story."

"We've upgraded the graphics and sound," they added when asked about why the game is only coming to the next generation consoles and PC. "Also, the fact that loading times can't be perceived is an important point. All in all, next gen consoles allow for more immersive experiences."

"On top of fear, combat & item management, exploration is a must in Resident Evil," they said. "Solving puzzles is definitely in; it expands the breadth of the gameplay."

Resident Evil Village will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Steam in 2021.

Here is an overview of the game:

Experience survival horror like never before in Resident Evil Village, which will utilize the power of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X to elevate each desperate fight to survive by showcasing the most realistic and terrifying graphics to date. The all-new title is the eighth major installment in the storied Resident Evil franchise, which established the survival horror genre nearly 25 years ago. The title is currently in development using next generation console technology and Capcom’s proprietary RE Engine, used to create vivid gameplay experiences in hit titles such as Resident Evil 7 biohazard, Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3, and Devil May Cry 5. With hyper-detailed graphics, intense first-person action and masterful storytelling, the terror has never felt more realistic and inescapable.

Set a few years after the horrifying events in the critically acclaimed Resident Evil 7 biohazard, the all-new storyline begins with Ethan Winters and his wife Mia living peacefully in a new location, free from their past nightmares. Just as they are building their new life together, tragedy befalls them once again. Chris Redfield, the legendary hero from the Resident Evil series, is reacquainted with the couple and horribly disrupts their life, spiraling Ethan into chaos. A devastated Ethan finds himself in a remote snow-capped village seeking answers after being thrown into an entirely new nightmare.

Key Features:

All New Resident Evil Experience – Picking up where Resident Evil 7 biohazard left off, Resident Evil Village is the eighth major installment in the flagship Resident Evil series. The game sees the reunited Ethan and Mia Winters living happily together and putting their shared nightmares of the Baker’s plantation behind them… until their life is upended and Ethan becomes the focal point of a new nightmare.

– Picking up where Resident Evil 7 biohazard left off, Resident Evil Village is the eighth major installment in the flagship Resident Evil series. The game sees the reunited Ethan and Mia Winters living happily together and putting their shared nightmares of the Baker’s plantation behind them… until their life is upended and Ethan becomes the focal point of a new nightmare. Next Generation Technology – RE Engine paired with the new technological power of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X will deliver hyper-detailed graphics, bringing the shadowy village and its haunting residents to life. Resident Evil Village will showcase the most realistic survival horror experience to date.

– RE Engine paired with the new technological power of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X will deliver hyper-detailed graphics, bringing the shadowy village and its haunting residents to life. Resident Evil Village will showcase the most realistic survival horror experience to date. First-Person Action – Players will assume the role of Ethan Winters and experience every up-close battle and terrifying pursuit through a first-person perspective.

– Players will assume the role of Ethan Winters and experience every up-close battle and terrifying pursuit through a first-person perspective. Familiar Faces and New Foes – Chris Redfield has typically been a hero in the Resident Evil series, but his appearance in Resident Evil Village seemingly shrouds him in sinister motives. A host of new adversaries inhabiting the enigmatic village will relentlessly hunt Ethan and hinder his every move as he attempts to make sense of the new nightmare he finds himself in.

– Chris Redfield has typically been a hero in the Resident Evil series, but his appearance in Resident Evil Village seemingly shrouds him in sinister motives. A host of new adversaries inhabiting the enigmatic village will relentlessly hunt Ethan and hinder his every move as he attempts to make sense of the new nightmare he finds himself in. A Living, Breathing Village – More than just a mysterious backdrop for the horrifying events that unfold in the game, the village is a character in its own right with mysteries for Ethan to uncover and terrors to escape from.

