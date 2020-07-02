Sony Weighing Bid for Gaming Firm Leyou Technologies, According to Sources - News

/ 498 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Sony Corporation is weighing a bid for Hong Kong-based gaming firm Leyou Technologies, according to sources who spoke with Bloomberg. Leyou Technologies owns Warframe developer Digital Extremes, Gears Tactics developer Splash Damage, and more.

Sony Corporation is hoping it can edge out other bidders with their greater certainty of financing. Leyou’s controlling shareholder Charles Yuk is aiming to find a buyer and sign an agreement as soon as this month.

The talks are still ongoing and no decision has been finalized. It is possible other bidders will emerge. Representatives for Sony Corporation and Leyou Technologies declined to comment.

Sony has been looking to grow their lineup of first-party developers for their PlayStation brand.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles