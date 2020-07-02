NBA 2K21 for Xbox Series X and PS5 Priced at $69.99 - News

Publisher 2K Games announced NBA 2K21 will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia on September 4 for $59.99, and for the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 as a launch title this holiday for $69.99. This is "based on 2K’s suggested retail price. Actual retail price by vary. See local store for info."

The NBA 2K21 Mamba Forever Edition will be available for $99.99 for both current and next generation platforms. It includes dual-access to the current and next generation versions.

"NBA 2K21 is a monumental leap forward for the franchise," said Greg Thomas, president of Visual Concepts. "We’re combining all of our experience and development expertise to craft the best game possible and for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, we are building the game from the ground up to take full advantage of next-gen power and technology."

Here is an overview of the game:

Next-Generation Version

While the next-generation version of NBA 2K21 is being built from the ground up for next-generation consoles, 2K Games is also introducing several initiatives to bridge the two versions of the game.

NBA 2K21 will feature MyTEAM Cross-Progression and a Shared VC Wallet within the same console family (PlayStation 4 to PlayStation 5, Xbox One to Xbox Series X). MyTEAM Cross-Progression enables all MyTEAM Points, Tokens, cards, and progress to be shared on both current and next-generation versions of NBA 2K21 in the same console family; similarly, the Shared VC Wallet means any earned or purchased VC is accessible across both current and next-generation versions of NBA 2K21 in the same console family.

Players who are interested in picking up both versions of NBA 2K21 on either PlayStation or Xbox can check out the “Mamba Forever Edition,” which provides dual-access by providing purchasers with a copy of the standard edition of NBA 2K21 on the other generation at no additional cost, within the same console family.

Mamba Forever Edition

For NBA 2K21, Legend Edition is replaced by the Mamba Forever Edition, celebrating Kobe Bryant’s lifelong pursuit of victory and legacy in the sport of basketball.

For many fans, Kobe’s achievements on the court and love for the game had tremendous impact around the world and his list of awards and accolades is intensive: five-time NBA champion, 18-time NBA All-Star, two-time NBA Finals Most Valuable Player, 2008 NBA MVP, 11-time All-NBA First Team, 9-time NBA All-Defensive First Team, two-time NBA Scoring Champion, 2008 and 2012 Olympic Gold Medalist, the all-time leading scorer for the Los Angeles Lakers, and much more.

Kobe was the cover athlete for NBA 2K10, the Legend Edition of NBA 2K17, and is immortalized in the NBA 2K21 Mamba Forever Edition with unique custom covers for both current generation and next-generation versions of the game that honor the span of his career, from his days wearing No. 8 and scoring 81 points to scoring 60 points wearing No. 24 the night of his final NBA game.

