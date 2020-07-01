Grounded Developer Vlog Discusses Making Survival Easier - News

/ 221 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Publisher Microsoft and developer Obsidian Entertainment have released a new developer vlog for the upcoming survival game, Grounded.

Obsidian's Social Media Manager Shyla discusses making survival easier in the game. She talks about how unlocking recipes will work, how to customize your Hot Pouch, the different radials in the game, and more.

View the developer vlog below:

Here is an overview of the game:

The world is a vast, beautiful, and dangerous place – especially when you have been shrunken to the size of an ant. Explore, build, and survive together in this cooperative survival-adventure. Can you thrive alongside the hordes of giant insects, fighting to survive the perils of the backyard? Join our community and help shape the future of Grounded in Xbox Game Preview.

Grounded will launch on July 28 on Game Preview on Xbox One, Xbox Game Pass, Game Pass PC, and Steam Early Access.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles