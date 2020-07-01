Devolver Digital Announces Devolver Direct Digital Event for July 11 - News

Devolver Digital has announced digital event "Devolver Direct" will be held on July 11 at 12pm PT / 3pm ET. It will feature gameplay reveals, release date announcements, and new game reveals.

Devolver Direct will be broadcasted on Twitch.

Devolver Direct streaks toward the future's future on Saturday, July 11 at 12PM Pacific via @Twitch! #checkalook pic.twitter.com/xkDnaWsfGC — Devolver Digital (@devolverdigital) July 1, 2020

