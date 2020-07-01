Xbox Series X July Event to be Held on July 23, According to Report - News

Microsoft had previously announced Xbox 20/20, a series of monthly events that would lead up to the launch of the Xbox Series X. However, the company decided not to host an event in the month of June.

They have decided to put all of their focus on their July event, that will showcase first-party and third-party games for in development for the Xbox Series X.

VentureBeat reporter Jeff Grubb via Twitter has reported the Xbox Series X July event will take place during the week of July 20.

the eternal mess pic.twitter.com/dT06ApMOA2 — talkin' bout Grubbsnax (@JeffGrubb) June 30, 2020

Sources have told VideoGameChronicles the July event is currently planned to take place on July 23 and first-party studio The Initiative will announce their first game at the event.

Confirmed to be at the event is the next game in Microsoft's biggest franchise, Halo Infinite. With 15 first-party studios, many games are expected to be announced during the event. A new Fable game from Forza Horizon developer Playground Games has long been rumored. Also rumored is the development of a new Perfect Dark game.

The Xbox Series X will launch in Holiday 2020.

