Where the Heart Is Announced for PS4 - News

/ 221 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Armature Studio has announced surreal narrative adventure game, Where the Heart Is, for the PlayStation 4. It will launch in Winter 2020.

View the official trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Directed and conceived by Armature Studio co-founder Todd Keller (lead artist for Metroid Prime), Where the Heart Is emerges from an all-star team of veteran developers, including Beth Foster (senior artist for Metroid Prime) and Scott Eaton (art manager for God of War).

On the kind of fateful stormy night that changes a man’s destiny, an enormous sinkhole opens in the middle of Whit Anderson’s farm. As thunder rumbles and rain lashes the Andersons, Casey—their curious Golden Retriever—ventures too close to the gaping maw and tumbles in. Desperate to save Casey, Whit descends into the darkness, but emerges in a realm beyond his imagining.

In this strange world, constantly shifting like the stops and starts of a dream, Whit bears witness to the story of his life and gains the power to change it.

Experience a lifetime in hazy, ethereal spaces made manifest by Whit’s memories. As they come into focus, explore his childhood, learn about his family, and uncover his greatest joys and regrets. Connect with others who’ve shared in Whit’s life, from his eccentric, misunderstood brother Sege and high school sweetheart Rene to the children they raise.

At pivotal moments in Whit’s dreamlike reflection, at the points in time and space where lives change forever, make new choices or stick with the decisions which helped form his family. Answer, for Whit, what life would have been like. If he’d stood with his brother. If he’d stayed behind. If he’d taken the leap. If he’d said ‘Yes.’

Behold surreal environments and structures that defy reality. Soak up an ambient soundscape befitting a dream. Discover what gets left behind, and what’s worth returning to, across a selection of intimate vignettes. Make hundreds of choices on the journey back home, where dozens of possible endings await.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles