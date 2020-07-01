RPG Maker MV Release Date Announced for Switch and PS4 - News

Publisher NIS America announced RPG Maker MV will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 in North America on September 8 and in Europe on September 11.

A limited edition is available for pre-order on the NIS America Online Store for the Switch and PlayStation 4. It is $59.99 and includes a copy of the game, collector's box and official soundtrack.

View the release date trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

An epic journey begins… with YOU! Become a master game developer with RPG Maker MV. With an assortment of tools at your fingertips, create elaborate, exciting, and memorable video games straight from your console! Then, share your epic adventures online with other players! The possibilities are endless with the latest and greatest RPG Maker software.

Key Features:

Your Next Adventure Begins Here – A high-fantasy tale of knights and dragons? A modern story of high school romance? A chronicle of gods and demons? If you can dream it, you can make it!

– A high-fantasy tale of knights and dragons? A modern story of high school romance? A chronicle of gods and demons? If you can dream it, you can make it! Game Development Made Easy – Say goodbye to complicated coding! This software provides seamless navigation and development with straightforward world and character creation, overworld customization, and more

– Say goodbye to complicated coding! This software provides seamless navigation and development with straightforward world and character creation, overworld customization, and more Make, Upload, Play! – Enjoy games made by fellow creators with the RPG Maker MV Player, free for download and play, even without the RPG Maker MV editor!

– Enjoy games made by fellow creators with the RPG Maker MV Player, free for download and play, even without the RPG Maker MV editor! An Endless Fountain of Customization – With hundreds of graphical assets and an infinite number of possibilities to create your very own world and story, the sky’s the limit!

