Harmonix Releases Gameplay Reveal Trailer for DJ Music Game Fuser

Publisher NCSOFT and developer Harmonix have released a gameplay reveal trailer for new DJ music game, Fuser.

View the gameplay reveal trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

From the creators of Rock Band and Dance Central comes Fuser—a nonstop digital music festival where you control the music! Combine elements of the world’s most popular songs to create your own sound or partner with friends on epic collaborations, then share your amazing mixes and headlining performances with the world!

Key Features:

Play with a library of over 100 songs including tracks from the world’s top artists.

Complete challenges to unlock new skills and content in Campaign play.

Explore, discover and create incredible mixes and custom effects in Freestyle play.

Collaborate or Compete in Multiplayer with players from around the world.

Customization options to tailor the look and feel to your unique individual style.

Share your inspired mixes and mind-blowing performances in-game and online.

Fuser will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam this fall.

