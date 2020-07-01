Anima: Song from the Abyss Announced for Xbox Series X, PS5 and More - News

Anima Project has announced action RPG, Anima: Song from the Abyss, for the Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. It is based on the Anima: Beyond Fantasy tabletop game. A release date was not announced.

Here is an overview of the game:

An imperial zeppelin plunges into chaos when, incomprehensibly, most of his crew disappear. Faced with an unknown threat, the only remaining Heaven Order knight on the airship tries to protect its cargo; a powerful artifact from times past. But unknowingly, he triggers a terrible catastrophe by freeing a legendary witch who was locked inside.

As the zeppelin falls into the depths of a strange place known as the Abyss, the mysterious woman offers a deal to the knight in exchange for his salvation; He must help her discover what destroyed her civilization and why she was imprisoned.

Song from the Abyss is the new action RPG set in the world of Gaia, from the renowned role-playing book franchise Anima: Beyond Fantasy. The game allows you to control two different characters and explore a world full of mysteries. Experience a fluid combat system and a deep story with unforgettable characters.

Key Features:

A gripping story, full of mysteries to uncover and wonders to unravel.

A deep and intuitive battle system that merges fast paced real-time action with RPG elements.

Swap between two different and unique characters in a dynamic, single-player gameplay.

Explore a rich interconnected open world. Move back and forth between different environments and discover new areas and secrets.

Face epic bosses, from huge wyrms to legendary monsters, each one with their own unique style and gameplay.

Interesting characters to interact with. Develop your bond with them through your words, decisions and actions.

Level up, unlock and customize unique skills with each character. Forge their weapons and create uncountable combinations.

Multiples endings depending of your actions.

