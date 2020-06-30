Free-to-Play Action RPG Bless Unleashed Headed to PC in Early 2021 - News

/ 200 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Publisher Neowiz and developer Round8 Studio announced the free-to-play online open-world action RPG, Bless Unleashed, will launch for PC Steam in early 2021. The game first launched for the Xbox One on March 12.

View the PC announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Explore the massive and lively world with your friends or go at it alone on an epic adventure. From the weapons you wield to the skills you learn, take full control of your character’s actions and development. Every choice you make in the world of Bless will shape your destiny. Start unfolding your story now.

Key Features:

An enormous open-world adventure full of quests featuring original storylines that unfold before your eyes. Vast and diverse landscapes teeming with life await you. From the peaceful and beautiful forests of the Ribus Federation to the treacherous Uncharted Regions, immerse yourself in the breathtaking landscapes. The more you explore, the more stories you’ll encounter and experience. With the world still recovering from the disaster caused by the humans, the otherworldly Daimon looks to strike again. Endure the destructive and horrible massacres committed by the long-time conspirators and defend yourself from their threats with the support of the gods.

An action-packed MMORPG full of formidable monsters. Team up with your friends to eliminate threats lurking in perilous dungeons and participate in breathtaking battles with powerful Field Bosses. Earn honorary titles and collect rare treasures. If you can survive that is…

Get Blessed to develop and diversify your classes. Mix and match five unique classes and four distinct races in the World of Lumios to create a character worthy of receiving blessings from the gods. Master the unique combos of each class to overcome dangerous Bosses and foes.

Countless items and collectibles. Enhance the equipment obtained from your adventures to unleash your true power. Also collect rare skins that many have failed to obtain. Play with others, but stand out from the crowd.

An MMORPG that let’s you create your own story while playing with others. Complete quests with your friends, form deep bonds with fellow adventurers or even become allies and create a guild. The possibilities are endless. Explore treacherous dungeons or test your mettle against others on the player-versus-player battlefield. No matter how you cross paths, form alliances with like-minded souls and become one.



A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles