Twitch Suspends Donald Trump's Channel Due to 'Hateful Conduct' - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 851 Views
Twitch earlier today temporarily suspended the Donald Trump Twitch channel due to "hateful conduct," according to a Twitch spokesperson who spoke with GamesIndustry.
"Hateful conduct is not allowed on Twitch. In line with our policies, President Trump's channel has been issued a temporary suspension from Twitch for comments made on stream, and the offending content has been removed," said the Twitch spokesperson.
The Twitch spokesperson mentioned two comments from campaign rallies that were recently streamed on the Twitch channel.
The first comment was from the Donald Trump campaign rally from 2016, in which Trump said, "When Mexico sends its people, they're not sending their best. They're not sending you. They're not sending you. They're sending people that have lots of problems, and they're bringing those problems with us. They're bringing drugs. They're bringing crime. They're rapists. And some, I assume, are good people."
The second comment comes from the Tulsa, Oklahoma this month, where Trump said, "Hey, it's 1:00 o'clock in the morning and a very tough -- I've used the word on occasion, hombre -- a very tough hombre is breaking into the window of a young woman whose husband is away as a traveling salesman or whatever he may do. And you call 911 and they say, 'I'm sorry, this number's no longer working.' By the way, you have many cases like that, many, many, many. Whether it's a young woman, an old woman, a young man or an old man and you're sleeping."
The Donald Trump re-election campaign launched the Twitch channel in October 2019. Twitch does not make exceptions to its code of conduct for political or newsworthy content.
26 Comments
Now they need to ban the thots, they get away with ridiculous things with no repercussions!
Twitch belongs to Amazon, Amazon belongs to the GAFAM, GAFAM are globalists. It is easy as a pie.
I thought this was like some company organisation. But it literally just mean big tech company make lots of money.
Twitch ban users all the time, political figures aren't immune. Unless you think they should be?
Is what he's saying true in any way? If yes, wouldn't this be censorship?
Umm...you must not be from America. Most of everything that comes out of this idiot's mouth is pure lies.
I'm not from America. I'm just not a fan of censorship. I don't want a world where people are silenced because we don't like what they say. If it's hateful then alright, but this is the president of america after all, we don't have a guarantee that he's lying. And to say that everything he says is a lie is impossible to believe. Rather it sounds like brainwash.
Yes, the promote hate. That's the point of this article. You asked if what he said is true, I said no they're lies. And I also soad "most" of what he says is lies. Politifact did that work for us. If you want brainwashed individuals, look no further than most Trump supporters who are so desperate that they'd take anyone as their leader. In America, we are given the freedom of Speech, but obscene and hateful speech are not seen as a part of that. And that's exactly what Trump promotes and his followers echo.
A private company is allowed to censor whatever they want. And people are free to not use that platform if they find those policies unnecessarily restrictive. Freedom of speech also means that Twitch is free to allow or not allow certain speech on a platform they control.
To the point, there is no research that Trump has produced that supports his claim of illegal immigrants are committing crimes at a greater rate than that of the general population. Most research conducted on the matter indicates the opposite. https://www.factcheck.org/2018/06/is-illegal-immigration-linked-to-more-or-less-crime/
Making such an accusation without evidence is incredibly irresponsible, and absolutely should be restricted. We don't need a guarantee that he's lying. The burden of proof is on the person making the claim. If I say you have a two inch long penis you shouldn't have to post a picture of your penis disprove me.
Obviously everything is an exaggeration... but he lies. A lot. https://www.politifact.com/factchecks/list/?speaker=donald-trump
Jwein, I'm not saying he doesn't lie. I just wouldn't say that everything he says is a lie. And, to go a little further, you know that corporations are gaining more and more power over time, as the digital age continues to loom in. Meaning that, in the future, companies will dictate who has and who doesn't have a voice, and now as you can see they can even silence country leaders. We are defining our future today. Is the future you desire one where corporations get to decide who has a voice and who does not.
You might consider my vantage point alarmist, I think it's real.
Obviously, everything was an exaggeration.
Speaking of exaggerations, Twitch cannot silence country leaders. Trump can and does say dumb shit all over the place.
I am perfectly fine with companies having control of speech on their platforms. Because there is competition among platforms. There are plenty of places that are perfectly willing to accommodate such bullshit. To the extent that there is a problem, the solution is in anti-trust laws, declaring the internet a public activity, and limiting the political activities of corporations. Not forcing Twitch to provide a platform for the government.
@JWeinCom - As far as the service Twitch provides, I don't think there is a real competitor. The only other one I can think of is YouTube and they also get attacked for censorship and silencing people who oppose the values of Google.
There are plenty of places willing to accommodate, "bullshit." However, even combined they don't have nearly the same reach as just a few popular websites. People point to anti-trust laws but maybe that isn't necessary if these platforms simply weren't so quick to limit speech.
On a side note, the two examples given in this article aren't invalid. His choice of words is often poor, but its not bullshit. Crime does come from Mexico and the police have been ignoring crime, cities have even discouraged people from calling the police.
Already addressed the first thing he said. Second, I'm honestly not sure what he was talking about.
As for other platforms not having the same reach... so? That falls under the category of tough shit. They are not obligated to make provide a platform for everyone. They are allowed to run their business as they see fit. Murica.
J, you fail to see the implications of these events. That's your right, but it doesn't make you right.
Well, that's a pretty substance-less rebuttal.
I'll be honest, with your last reply, I am not really confident that you really care. What's your point anyway, really? Do you think that the landscape of corporate power will stay the same over time?
That's a pretty plain view, imho.
Pretty sure all the anti corporation people are about to get their wishes granted. There will be no exemptions (tax or otherwise) for corporations soon no matter how many people they employ.
You're all not seeing the bigger picture, whether you love him or hate him a private corporate entity has made a show of their power. Unless you want the next big fuck up of the 2020's to be corporations taking more and more control until there is no democracy left you should all be against this. Bring on the cyberpunk dystopia, i guess.
Cyberpunk dystopia would BE a dream come true to trump
Arwn't you overreacting, slightly?
Uhhhh... yeah, private corporate entities are allowed to have power. This isn't a communist country.
Just delete it altogether, and get him off of all social media period. He's a good for nothing rich parasite who jails children, abuses women, endorses dictatorships, glamorizes hate crimes and colludes with foreign powers to stay in power.