Twitch Suspends Donald Trump's Channel Due to 'Hateful Conduct' - News

/ 851 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Twitch earlier today temporarily suspended the Donald Trump Twitch channel due to "hateful conduct," according to a Twitch spokesperson who spoke with GamesIndustry.

"Hateful conduct is not allowed on Twitch. In line with our policies, President Trump's channel has been issued a temporary suspension from Twitch for comments made on stream, and the offending content has been removed," said the Twitch spokesperson.

The Twitch spokesperson mentioned two comments from campaign rallies that were recently streamed on the Twitch channel.

The first comment was from the Donald Trump campaign rally from 2016, in which Trump said, "When Mexico sends its people, they're not sending their best. They're not sending you. They're not sending you. They're sending people that have lots of problems, and they're bringing those problems with us. They're bringing drugs. They're bringing crime. They're rapists. And some, I assume, are good people."

The second comment comes from the Tulsa, Oklahoma this month, where Trump said, "Hey, it's 1:00 o'clock in the morning and a very tough -- I've used the word on occasion, hombre -- a very tough hombre is breaking into the window of a young woman whose husband is away as a traveling salesman or whatever he may do. And you call 911 and they say, 'I'm sorry, this number's no longer working.' By the way, you have many cases like that, many, many, many. Whether it's a young woman, an old woman, a young man or an old man and you're sleeping."

The Donald Trump re-election campaign launched the Twitch channel in October 2019. Twitch does not make exceptions to its code of conduct for political or newsworthy content.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles