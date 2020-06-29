Switch vs Wii Sales Comparison in the US - Gap Shrinks in Favor of the Switch in May 2020 - Sales

/ 609 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

The VGChartz Gap charts are updated monthly and each article focuses on a different gap chart. The charts include comparisons between the 7th generation and 8th generation platforms, as well as comparisons within the 8th generation. All sales are worldwide, unless otherwise stated.

This monthly series compares the aligned US sales of the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Wii.

Switch Vs. Wii US:

Gap change in latest month: 100,015 - Switch

Gap change over last 12 months: 820,886 - Wii

Total Lead: 6,924,308 - Wii

Switch Total Sales: 19,980,811

Wii Total Sales: 26,905,119

May 2020 is the 39th month that the Nintendo Switch has been available for. During the latest month, the Switch closed the gap by 100,015 units when you align the launches of the two consoles. In the last 12 months the Wii has outsold the Switch by 820,886 units. The Wii is currently ahead of the Switch by 6.92 million units.

The Wii launched in November 2006, while the Nintendo Switch launched in March 2017. Therefore, the holiday periods for the two consoles do not lineup, which is why there are big increases and decreases.

The 39th month for the Nintendo Switch is May 2020 and for the Wii it is January 2010. The Switch has sold 19.98 million units, while the Wii sold 26.91 million units during the same timeframe.

The Wii sold 41.70 million units in the US during its lifetime. The Switch needs to sell another 21.72 million units to outsell the Wii.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles