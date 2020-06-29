The Last of Us Part II Shoots Straight to the Top of the Italian Charts - Sales

The Last of Us Part II (PS4) has shot straight to the top of the Italian charts for Week 25, 2020, which ended June 21, 2020.

FIFA 20 (PS4) is down one spot to second place and Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) is up two spots to third place. Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) drops two spots to fourth place.

There are eight PlayStation 4 titles in the top 10 and two Nintendo Switch title.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games for Italy for Week 25, 2020:

The Last of Us Part II (PS4) FIFA 20 (PS4) Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (PS4) Rainbow Six Siege (PS4) The Last of Us (PS4) Horizon Zero Dawn (PS4) Marvel's Spider-Man (PS4) Minecraft (NS)

