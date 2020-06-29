The Last of Us Part II Launches in First on the EMEAA Charts - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 10 hours ago / 520 Views
The Last of Us Part II has debuted in first place on the EMEAA charts for week 25, 2020.
The rest of the top five have shifted down one spot from the previous week. FIFA 20 is in second place. Grand Theft Auto V is in third place, while Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is in fourth place. Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) rounds out the top five.
Here are the top 5 best-selling titles (combined physical and digital sales) in EMEAA:
- The Last of Us Part II
- FIFA 20
- Grand theft Auto V
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
