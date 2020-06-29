The Last of Us Part II Launches in First on the EMEAA Charts - Sales

posted 10 hours ago

The Last of Us Part II has debuted in first place on the EMEAA charts for week 25, 2020.

The rest of the top five have shifted down one spot from the previous week. FIFA 20 is in second place. Grand Theft Auto V is in third place, while Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is in fourth place. Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) rounds out the top five.

Here are the top 5 best-selling titles (combined physical and digital sales) in EMEAA:

The Last of Us Part II FIFA 20 Grand theft Auto V Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Animal Crossing: New Horizons

The physical charts includes all games in Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Great Britain, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland.

Digital data includes games sold in Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Great Britain, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, India, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Kuwait, Lebanon, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Oman, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine and UAE.

The GSD charts includes games from Activision Blizzard, Bandai Namco, Capcom, Codemasters, EA, Focus Home Interactive, Koch Media, Microsoft, Milestone, Paradox, Sega, Sony, Square Enix, Ubisoft and Warner Bros.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

