Samurai Aces III: Sengoku Cannon is a Shoot 'Em Up, Headed to PC on July 13

City Connection announced the 2005 Psikyo developed shoot 'em up, Samurai Aces III: Sengoku Cannon, will launch for PC via Steam on July 13. It will support English and Japanese languages.

Samurai Aces III: Sengoku Cannon is the eighth game from Psikyo released on PC in 2020. The other titles includes Strikers 1945, Strikers 1945 II, Strikers 1945 III, Gunbird, Gunbird 2, Samurai Aces, and Tengai.

Here is an overview of the game:

Fire the Cannon Shot! It’s the evolution of eccentric Japanese-style shooter!

Samurai Aces III: Sengoku Cannon is a horizontal-scrolling shooter game that first appeared in 2005.

The most unique feature is that the score multiplier jumps when you take down an enemy with the Cannon Shot.

Try an exciting score attack!

Also, the storyline is dramatic for each character.

You can set the difficulty level, life, number of continues, controls, and more.

In Practice Mode, you can choose the difficulty and stage.

It supports both beginners and experts.

In addition, now we have online rankings!

Become the world’s best Samurai Ace!

Characters:

Masamitsu , the princess to be saved.

, the princess to be saved. Koyori , the rampaging maiden.

, the rampaging maiden. Ayin , the one-eyed samurai.

, the one-eyed samurai. Mizuka , the wandering girl.

, the wandering girl. Tengai , the turbo monk.

, the turbo monk. Junis, the blonde ninja girl.

Aircraft:

Power up with “P” items, with options also added.

Get bombs with the “B” item to wipe out enemy bullets and evade your foes!

Master the “Charge Shot” and the “Cannon Shot”!

Options:

Select the screen filter from the normal +2 version.

You can set the number of lives from one-to-nine and the number of continues from zero to unlimited.

Assign “Shot,” “Auto Shot,” and “Bomb” in the key configuration.

Score Attack:

This is a new feature that has a very severe mode with a fixed difficulty level and number of lives.

Compete in high scores and score attacks against players from all over the world!

Online rankings can be viewed from the options menu.

