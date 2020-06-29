Ben 10: Power Trip Announced for Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

Publisher Outright Games and developer PHL Collective have announced Ben 10: Power Trip for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. It will launch on October 9.

"Ben 10 is a beloved kids’ franchise and we are beyond excited to again be creating a game with these characters," said Outright Games CEO Terry Malham.

"Our long running partnership with Cartoon Network has allowed us to take big steps forward with this title and create a game that will entertain Ben 10 fans and their families as they play together in this brand-new adventure."

View the release date trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Ben and his family are enjoying their European vacation… until evil magician Hex unleashes the power of four mysterious crystals! Only Ben 10 can break the curse—so get ready to transform into powerful aliens to battle enemies, solve puzzles and freely explore an exciting 3D world. It’s hero time!

With Gwen and Grandpa Max on your side, all the humor and rivalry from the Cartoon Network show is here. And since four arms are better than two, Kevin Levin is along for the adventure in local split-screen co-op. This is one Power Trip you’ll want to take again and again.

It’s hero time!

