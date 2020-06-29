Ghost of Tsushima Gets Two New Japanese Trailers - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment Japan has released two new trailers for the upcoming open-world action PlayStation 4 exclusive, Ghost of Tsushima. They are both fairly short trailers, clocking in at just 19 seconds each. However both of them features many elements of the game.

View the Japanese trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

In the late 13th century, the Mongol empire has laid waste to entire nations along their campaign to conquer the East. Tsushima Island is all that stands between mainland Japan and a massive Mongol invasion fleet led by the ruthless and cunning general, Khotun Khan. As the island burns in the wake of the first wave of the Mongol assault, samurai warrior Jin Sakai stands as one of the last surviving members of his clan. He is resolved do whatever it takes, at any cost, to protect his people and reclaim his home. He must set aside the traditions that have shaped him as a warrior to forge a new path, the path of the Ghost, and wage an unconventional war for the freedom of Tsushima.

Key Features:

In War-Torn Tsushima, Ancient Beauty Endures – In this open-world action adventure, you’ll roam vast countrysides and expansive terrain to encounter rich characters, discover ancient landmarks, and uncover the hidden beauty of Tsushima.

– In this open-world action adventure, you’ll roam vast countrysides and expansive terrain to encounter rich characters, discover ancient landmarks, and uncover the hidden beauty of Tsushima. The Rise of the Ghost – In his quest to reclaim Tsushima, Jin must seek support from old friends and new unlikely allies. He must break away from tradition, become a new kind of warrior, and protect what’s left of his home at all costs.

– In his quest to reclaim Tsushima, Jin must seek support from old friends and new unlikely allies. He must break away from tradition, become a new kind of warrior, and protect what’s left of his home at all costs. Mud, Blood, and Steel – Challenge opponents with your katana for an immersive samurai combat experience, master the bow to eliminate distant threats, and develop stealth tactics to disorient and ambush enemies with surprise attacks.

Ghost of Tsushima will launch for the PlayStation 4 worldwide on July 17.

