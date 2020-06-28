The Last of Us Part II Sales Drop 80% in the UK, SpongeBob SquarePants Debuts in 3rd - Sales

The Last of Us Part II has remained at the top of the UK charts in its second week, according to GfK for the week ending June 27, 2020. Sales dropped 80 percent week-on-week. This is a similar drop to Uncharted 4, which declined 78 percent in its second week.

The Square Enix Nintendo 3DS title, Bravely Second: End Layer, sales shot up as the game was heavily discounted at UK retailer Argos. The game is in second place as sales were triple its launch week in February 2016.

Spongebob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom - Rehydrated debuted in third place. The remake of the 2003 platformer is published by THQ Nordic.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons after leaving the top 10 last week, saw sales increase 74 percent this week and jump up from 12th to fifth place.

The Last of Us Remastered saw an 82 percent increase in sales to climb the charts from 17th to ninth.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles:

The Last of Us Part II Bravely Second: End Layer - Re-Entry SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom - Rehydrated - New Ring Fit Adventure Animal Crossing: New Horizons FIFA 20 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Grand Theft Auto V The Last of Us Remastered Minecraft

Thanks GamesIndustry.

