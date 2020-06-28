The Last of Us Part II Sales Drop 80% in the UK, SpongeBob SquarePants Debuts in 3rd - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 1,135 Views
The Last of Us Part II has remained at the top of the UK charts in its second week, according to GfK for the week ending June 27, 2020. Sales dropped 80 percent week-on-week. This is a similar drop to Uncharted 4, which declined 78 percent in its second week.
The Square Enix Nintendo 3DS title, Bravely Second: End Layer, sales shot up as the game was heavily discounted at UK retailer Argos. The game is in second place as sales were triple its launch week in February 2016.
Spongebob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom - Rehydrated debuted in third place. The remake of the 2003 platformer is published by THQ Nordic.
Animal Crossing: New Horizons after leaving the top 10 last week, saw sales increase 74 percent this week and jump up from 12th to fifth place.
The Last of Us Remastered saw an 82 percent increase in sales to climb the charts from 17th to ninth.
Here are the top 10 best-selling titles:
- The Last of Us Part II
- Bravely Second: End Layer - Re-Entry
- SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom - Rehydrated - New
- Ring Fit Adventure
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- FIFA 20
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Grand Theft Auto V
- The Last of Us Remastered
- Minecraft
Thanks GamesIndustry.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
9 Comments
And Bravely Second discount putting the week at 3x the sales of its first week after 4 years is something I never heard before.
That is a major drop, hope the legs in the long term keep good and that ND doesn't blame fans or use namecalling if the legs aren't great. Still the game is great and deserve to be the most sold exclusive on PS4.
Uncharted 4 almost had an identical drop in its second week. With such a strong launch, a big drop in week 2 is almost expected.
Yes I saw the news =] so I'm waiting for the next weeks of sale with expectation.
it will outsell uncharted 4 in my opinion
Think it will also outsell TLOU1 at least on PS4 and perhaps even sum, crossing 20M.
Apparently so many people are trying to trade in TLOU2 stores are refusing it now. Oh how the mighty have fallen.
Apparently, some people like to repeat fake news they read from laughably biased websites...
