Switch vs Wii Sales Comparison in Europe - Switch Closes Gap Slightly in May 2020

The VGChartz Gap charts are updated monthly and each article focuses on a different gap chart. The charts include comparisons between the 7th generation and 8th generation platforms, as well as comparisons within the 8th generation. All sales are worldwide, unless otherwise stated.
This monthly series compares the aligned European sales of the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Wii.
Switch Vs. Wii Europe:
Gap change in latest month: 62,702 - Switch
Gap change over last 12 months: 1,004,109 - Wii
Total Lead: 7,028,382 - Wii
Switch Total Sales: 14,836,935
Wii Total Sales: 21,865,317
May 2020 is the 39th month that the Nintendo Switch has been available for. During the latest month, the Switch closed the gap by 62,702 units when you align the launches of the two consoles. In the last 12 months the Wii has outsold the Switch by 1.00 million units. The Wii is currently ahead of the Switch by 7.03 million units.
The Wii launched in December 2006, while the Nintendo Switch launched in March 2017. Therefore, the holiday periods for the two consoles do not lineup, which is why there are big increases and decreases.
The 39th month for the Nintendo Switch is May 2020 and for the Wii it is February 2010. The Switch has sold 14.84 million units, while the Wii sold 21.87 million units during the same timeframe.
The Wii sold 33.88 million units worldwide during its lifetime. The Switch needs to sell another 19.04 million units to outsell the Wii.
10 Comments
Nice to have this. Probably gonna be tougher to win here than worldwide, but I think the Switch has a reasonable chance.
I'm looking into new Sales Comparison charts and we have a lack of them in Europe, so figured this one made sense to do.
Even if Switch is 7 millions units behind, it will probably have a longer life. So, at the end, it can be higher
Switch can really improve in Europe. It is starting to do better but it will be hard to beat the Wii. Btw I love the picture for this article.
Switch is doing great in France and half decent in other western European countries. Even worldwide the Switch is behind by a fair amount. The Wii had an insane first 3 or so years, but after that sales fell apart. Switch will most likely have much better legs.
Yea of course but idk if it will be enough to surpass the Wii in Europe. It is doing better recently compared to launch in some countries there tho like the UK. France is pretty Nintendo dominated yea.
Is it possible that the Switch could improve it's sales in Central/Eastern Europe as time goes on? I'm not sure cause idk how it's like over there, but if it could capture Eastern & Central Europe it has the possibility to beat the PS4s lifetime sales worldwide and beat the Wii in Europe. Nintendo just gotta continue marketing towards that region.
Of course it's possible, because Switch has yet to get a price cut. NIntendo never provided an MSRP in Europe, so it was up to retailers to price the system. France has been an exception at 299, because the other countries who use the Euro as currency went with 329. While France is the most Japan-endorsing European country to begin with, the price of the Switch console further aided the strong performance Switch had had in France.
Hardware price is pretty much the biggest factor in Europe, so that's something that will be solved over time. But Nintendo has had no pressure to lower the price because Switch has been selling well, so a more backloaded sales curve will be the logical consequence. European software charts continuously show a healthy Switch presence, so nothing to worry about there.
Thank you for taking my suggestion! This is interesting to see how the Switch compares to the Wii in Europe.
If Nintendo increases it's shipments to Europe then it could do a lot better. The Switch has been hard to find since long before COVID hit. I wonder what's holding them back? Who knows. They'll probably just stay at this current approach. Anyway it's cool to see this chart comparison.