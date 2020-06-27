The Last of Us Part II Debuts in First on the Swiss Charts - Sales

The Last of Us Part II (PS4) has debuted at the top spot of the charts in Switzerland, according to SwissCharts.com for the 25th week of 2020.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) drops one spot to second place. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) also drops one spot to claim third place. Ring Fit Adventures (NS) is down one place to come in fourth. FIFA 20 and Minecraft remain in fifth and sixth, respectively. Pokemon Sword and Shield (NS) are up two spots to seventh place.

There are a total of seven Nintendo Switch exclusives in the top 10, one PS4 exclusive, and two multiplatform games.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for Week 25, 2020: The Last of Us Part II Animal Crossing: New Horizons Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Ring Fit Adventure FIFA 20 Minecraft Pokemon Sword & Shield Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Super Mario Party

