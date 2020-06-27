Minecraft Dungeons: Jungle Awakens DLC Launches on July 1 - News

posted 14 minutes ago

Publisher Microsoft and developers Mojang Studios and Double Eleven announced the Jungle Awakens DLC for the action RPG dungeon crawler game, Minecraft Dungeons, will launch on July 1.

The DLC is available to those who purchased the Hero Edition of the game, however, those who own the standard edition of the game can purchase the Hero Pass, which includes the Jungle Awakens DLC.

The DLC lets you "battle new mobs such as the Leapleaf and Whisperer before ultimately saving the day by defeating the Jungle Abomination." It adds three new story missions, new weapons, armors, artifacts, and mobs.

A free update will also release alongside the DLC. It includes the new Lost Temple dungeon, some new items, and a few game balancing changes.

Minecraft Dungeons is available now for the Xbox One, Xbox Game Pass, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC.

