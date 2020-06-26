Shakedown: Hawaii Coming to Wii and WiiU - News

Developer Brian Provinciano announced today that the action-adventure title Shakedown: Hawaii will come to Wii and WiiU this summer. The Wii and WiiU versions, both physical, include all of the currently released content and feature updates, including the Mogul Update, the Full Tank Update, and the many other little tweaks, improvements, and optimizations that went into the game post-launch.

Both versions will also allow players to experience the game in an old-school 4:3 aspect ratio.

The Wii version supports both 50hz and 60hz, and both NTSC and PAL output. It supports the Wii Remote (with shake), Wii Classic Controller, Wii Classic Controller Pro, and GameCube Controller. Furthermore, Provinciano boasted in his original announcement that the Wii version will experience no disc load times during gameplay. "Once the game boots, you're in!"

The WiiU version, meanwhile, supports both SD and HD, 4:3 and 16:9. It works with the WiiU GamePad, WiiU Pro Controller, Wii Remote, Wii Classic Controller, or Wii Classic Controller Pro. It can be played entirely on the GamePad (with touch), or on the TV from the comfort of your couch.

The Wii version will launch on Thursday, July 9 at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm UK for $29.99 USD. It's limited to 3,000 copies, so Provinciano suggests subscribing to email notifications to ensure you don't miss it. The WiiU and Steam versions will follow in August.

