New The Legend of Heroes: Trails game is in Development - News

/ 355 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

Falcom president Toshihiro Kondo during the Famitsu x Game no Dengeki Summer 2020 Live Stream Fes announced developing on the next The Legend of Heroes: Trails game is in development. The new game has already seen some progress in development and it will feature a new setting.

Kondo also provided some information on The Legend of Heroes: Hajimari no Kiseki, which will launch for the PlayStation 4 in Japan on August 27.

The game takes over 40 hours to complete, even when using the event scene fast-forwarding. Impactful and dedicated motions were created for important event scenes.

Falcom will release an enhanced version of the True Reverie Corridor dungeon called True Reverie Corridor EX in the future. It will have a higher level cap and add new side activities and rewards.

Thanks Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles